FUNDING SNUB: Key road missed in State Budget

WINNERS AND LOSERS: Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has slammed the State Budget for failing to deliver on flood-prone Hamilton Plains.

OUR REGION'S politicians were united in slamming Tuesday's State Budget for its failure to deliver on Hamilton Plains.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan and Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen expressed their disappointment at the lack of funds for the flood-plagued road.

Mr Costigan was hoping for $7.4m worth of funding for Hamilton Plains after Mr Christensen secured a $29.6 million commitment under the Roads of Strategic importance program in April.

He said he was "still processing the nuts and bolts of the budget" for the Whitsunday region, but noted it was the third State Budget since Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"If we can't get better roads on the back of a category four cyclone, which brought our problems into focus with the state and national media, then when is it going to happen?" Mr Costigan said.

"They've starved us of the basics. We're entitled to roads that just don't flood when a cane toad empties its bladder."

Mr Christensen said he was stunned the Palaszczuk Government did not cough up the funds for the notorious section of Shute Harbour Road.

"We've stumped up just under $30m to address the flooding issues for what is ultimately a road which is the state's responsibility, and yet they still can't see their way clear to put up 20 per cent of the funding to get this done," he said.

Treasurer Jackie Trad allocated $615.2 million towards infrastructure projects for the Whitsunday and Mackay region.

Mr Costigan said he wasn't going to knock the funding for schools, tourism and national parks, but highlighted the importance of being able to get tourists into the region.

"Most of our tourists do not arrive to the Whitsundays via canoe - the mind boggles as to where the government priorities are," he said.

"I know I'm on Jackie Trad's dartboard, but she needs to take the politics out and do the right thing by the community."

Mr Costigan pointed out that last year's regional action plan front page had $330m in support for the Great Barrier Reef.

"It would appear there has been a cut and paste job this year," he said.

SNAPSHOT: The State Budget Mackay Whitsunday Region front page. Contributed

WHITSUNDAY ROUND UP:

* Salisbury Plains Industrial Precinct (north-west of Bowen):

$250,000 in 2019-20 out of a $5.7m total spend to help establish significant industrial developments and provide for the establishment of essential services and infrastructure corridors.

* Bowen Neighbourhood Centre:

$892,000 in 2019-20 out of a $2.6m total spend to design and construct a replacement neighbourhood centre.

* Beautiful Bowen - Bowen townscape project (election commitment):

$2 million in 2019-20 out of a $5m total spend to fund extensive town-scaping and urban renewal works.

* Bowen Beach Seawall:

$313,000 in 2019-20 out of a $895,000 total spend for recovery from STC Debbie.

* Whitsunday Islands National Park - enhancing Ecotourism opportunities and tourism recovery (election commitment):

$6.7m in 2019-20 out of a $12.5m total spend to develop new park infrastructure.

* Beach restoration and mitigation:

$3.2m in 2019-20 out of a $4.6m total spend to determine best long-term solutions to prevent erosion prior to sand replenishment at Midge Point and Lamberts Beach and the construction of new rock groynes on St Helens Beach.

* Cannonvale State School:

$2 million in 2019-20 out of an $8m total spend to construct a new administration and resource centre and to refurbish existing administration into classrooms.

* Whitsunday Sportspark (election commitment):

$2.4m in 2019-20 out of a $3.6m total spend to construct a second storey on the clubhouse, realign the existing sports field and develop an additional rectangular field and associated infrastructure at Airlie Beach.

* Proserpine Hospital Acute Primary Care Clinic refurbishment (election commitment):

$100,000 in 2019-20 out of a $1.6m total spend to refurbish clinical assimilation training area, clinical assessment rooms and management office space.

* Proserpine Entertainment Centre:

$2m in 2019-20 out of a $10.7m total spend for recovery from STC Debbie. Delivered in partnership with the Australian Government.

* Proserpine State High School:

$8.9m in 2019-20 out of a $17.8m total spend to construct a new building (five learning areas and two specialist areas) and for refurbishment and upgrade works.

* Bowen Developmental Road (Rockingham Creek to Mount Coolon)

$6m in 2019-20 out of a $28.8m total spend to pave and seal sections. Part of the Northern Australia Roads Program, delivered in partnership with the Australian Government.

* Airlie Beach Foreshore Revitalisation Project (state-wide/region-wide project):

$860,000 in 2019-20 out of a $2.7m total spend for Airlie Beach Foreshore Revitalisation for recovery from TC Debbie.

* Great Barrier Reef Resorts Rejuvenation Program (election commitment and a state-wide/region-wide project):

$24.9m in 2019-20 out of a $25m total spend to help industry rejuvenate the Great Barrier Reef island resorts and offer world-class experiences to visitors.

*Disaster recovery and reconstruction (state-wide/region-wide project):

$52.6m in 2019-20 to reimburse local government for recovery and reconstruction projects for natural disaster events which have occurred between 2017 and 2019. Part of the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, in partnership with the Federal Government.