Funding to help improve land, water quality in Bowen

Bowen and Collinsville graziers are encouraged to get involved in a multimillion-dollar natural resource management project to help improve land condition and water quality.

The Landholders Driving Change project, delivered by NQ Dry Tropics, aims to support graziers within the priority Bowen, Broken and Bogie catchments to improve productivity, particularly in relation to pasture cover, and to repair erosion and gullies which may be impacting on water quality.

Running since 2017, the LDC project has been extended for a further three years to September 2023 thanks to a $5m funding injection from the Australian government’s Reef Trust and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

It was previously funded by the Queensland government through the Queensland Reef Water Quality Program – this funding continues until June.

LDC project manager Georg Wandrag said the aim of the second phase of the project was to continue to roll out targeted grazing management practice adoption to reduce sediment run-off to help improve water quality outcomes for local waterways.

“Landholders Driving Change has been designed from the ground-up with local graziers and experts, so the focus is on implementing practical solutions for enhanced productivity outcomes,” Mr Wandrag said.

“Graziers are supported through one-on-one extension and peer-to-peer programs to adopt improved land management practices.

“They’re also encouraged to apply for a Sediment Loss Prevention Grant to help them with implementing changes.

“There are also opportunities and incentives for graziers to also address erosion and gully remediation efforts.

“A panel of experts and landholders provides oversight to the project to ensure it creates efficiencies with existing water quality projects in the BBB to deliver best value for money.

“LDC is also driving change in landholder attitudes and a greater understanding of how their actions contribute to local water quality.”

Dick Richardson, of Grazing Naturally, has helped graziers improve their grazing systems for environmental benefit.

Great Barrier Reef Foundation managing director Anna Marsden said the foundation looked forward to working with NQ Dry Tropics to deliver this important regional water quality program.

“A healthy reef needs clean water, which is why improving water quality from land-based run-off is so important to the health of our global icon,” Ms Marsden said.

“NQ Dry Tropics has a strong track record of working with landholders and others in the local community who are committed to making a positive difference to reef health and this program will build on some of the great initiatives under way and bring forward new on-ground activities proposed for the region.”

For more information, contact Landholders Driving Change project manager Georg Wandrag on 0418 816 753 or by email: georg.wandrag@nqdrytropics.com.au.