Fundraiser a day for whole community

WIN: There will be plenty of prizes in the cent sale at the Bloomsbury Community Family Event at Bloomsbury Soldiers Memorial Hall on January 26. Contributed

A COMMUNITY day in Bloomsbury on Saturday will help raise funds for the town's hall.

The Bloomsbury community family event will be held on Australia Day for the first time.

It replaces the town's regular Christmas get-together, which was postponed in December because of predicted bad weather from ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen.

Bloomsbury Soldiers Memorial Hall treasurer Carolyn Considine said the day would take a similar format to what the December event would have done.

Starting at 3pm, there will be children's activities throughout the afternoon, including a jumping castle.

A cent sale will also be held, with people buying tickets in the hope of winning one of 100 to 150 prizes on offer.

A hamper raffle and snap raffles will also take place throughout the day, while a lolly drop is sure to excite the children.

The day will finish with a barbecue dinner from 6pm onwards.

Mrs Considine said, despite the change of dates, the committee was still hoping for a good turn-out.

"We felt this (Australia Day) might be an opportunity to put this on and have a celebration,” she said.

"We're hoping for upwards of 150 people.

"It's a good opportunity for people to sit around and catch up.”

Mrs Considine said the community event was the hall's major fundraiser for the year, with the money raised going towards insurance and the upkeep of the facility.

What: Bloomsbury community family event.

Where: Bloomsbury Soldier's Memorial Hall.

When: Saturday, January 26, from 3pm.

Who: Everyone is welcome.