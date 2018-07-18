Fundraiser for baby Mia at the Jubs

Whitsunday baby Mia Depuit is fighting strong and happy as she loses her hair to chemotherapy. She is pictured here with her father Benjamin Depuit.

AS WHITSUNDAY toddler Mia Depuit undergoes chemotherapy her gorgeous red hair started to fall out, but she is still "strong and happy.”

Just over three weeks ago the local Depuit family rushed the one-year old to hospital for every parent's worst nightmare - a childhood cancer diagnosis.

Mia's parents Nicole and Benjamin Depuit are staying at Ronald McDonald House, and will be in Brisbane indefinitely taking time off work.

The Jubilee Tavern will host a fundraising event for her family on August 26.

Krystal Warren, Ms Depuit's close friend, is holding a fundraiser to help ease some of the financial burden for the family at the Jubilee Tavern on August 26 at 1pm coinciding with the Tavern's $5000 giveaway celebrating their 20 years in business.

On the day Ms Warren will give a presentation and video to educate the public about Mia's journey as well as sell raffle tickets with bundle prizes donated by local businesses.

One such prize will be a signed piece from Instagram-famous Tammy Hembrow's Saski Collection.

Instagram star Tammy Hembrow has jumped on board to support baby Mia by donating a signed piece of clothing from her busines 'Saski Collection.'

The Gold-Coast based businesswoman rose to fame through social media and boasts a whopping 8.5 million followers on Instagram.

After being contacted by Ms Warren, a Saski Collection spokesperson said Tammy being a mother of two young children herself couldn't imagine what the family is going through.

"The team was more than happy to donate,” she said.

Ms Warren encouraged everyone to come along.

"This is a good chance for people to come along and support Mia, particularly those who aren't online,” she said.

" To get everyone together and being there physically allows them to understand her situation a little bit more.

Baby Mia's haircut after beginning to lose her hair after chemotherapy.

"A day everyone can show their support and be the tight-knit community we already are.

"We are putting the prizes in bundles for the perfect weekend in the Whitsundays.

"Thank you to those who have already donated but we are always after more donations.”