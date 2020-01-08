Fundraiser to help fire-affected wildlife

A FUNDRAISER for fire-affected wildlife is taking place at Boom Nightclub, in Airlie Beach, on Friday January 17.

Proceeds from the special night will go to the Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES), whose mission is to rehabilitate and preserve Australian wildlife, and inspire others to do the same.

All door takings will go directly to the charity and Boom Nightclub owner Luke Anderson has pledged to match it, doubling the amount going to the charity.

“We are hoping to get as many people through the door on January 17 as possible, so we can raise some much needed funds for our wildlife carers after these horrible fires down south,” organiser Kasey Vella said.

“Luke is matching all door takings personally, dollar for dollar, and we are hoping that other business owners will join in and reach into their own pockets for this amazing cause.

“We want to help those who can’t help themselves, the wildlife.”

Entry to the fundraiser is $10 on the door and there will also be donation tins in the venue.

For more information about WIRES visit www.wires.org.au.