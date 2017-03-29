Fundraising begins for Whitsunday community

The GoFundMe page started by Shane Richter for the Whitsundays disaster relief.

FUNDRAISING efforts have begun for the Whitsundays with GoFundMe pages and national organsation GIVIT, opening avenues to donate for disaster recovery.

Shane Richter said he formed a strong connection with the area during the six years he lived in Mount Ossa and has started a GoFundMe page for the Whitsundays disaster relief.

"I worked in Mackay but we spent most of our time in Airlie Beach and Proserpine and met all our friends there,” he said.

Now living in Melbourne Mr Richter said he hadn't forgotten about his friends and would do anything to help.

"Even though I'm Melbourne I am still very much part of the community. I want to help in every way or form,” he said.

"As soon as the planes are ready to accept people. I'm going to be one of the firstc on the plane to come and help as much as I can.”

Originally from South Africa, Mr Richter said the friends he met in the Whitsundays became his family.

"At the time now, looking back, its true, it sounds cliche but you never really realise how much things actually mean to you until it's gone,” he said.

"I'm going to keep carrying on doing what I can for the community. That's why I started it.

"We're all thinking of you , we haven't forgotten.”

You can find the page at: gofundme.com/3ke8adk.

Australian not-for-profit organisation GIVIT has also announced they will be managing all donations to support communities affected by Cyclone Debbie.

In partnership with the Queensland Government GIVIT manages all offers of assistance, including cash and item donations, following disasters using its website givit.org.au.

GIVIT will use an SMS platform with people able to donate simply by texting the word DEBBIE to the number 0437 371 371.

GIVIT Founder and CEO, Juliette Wright, said GIVIT is ready to assist any community which may be affected by Cyclone Debbie.

"GIVIT is a trusted and proven donation platform with experience in managing the donation of tens of thousands of items after disasters in Queensland,” Mrs Wright said.

"As people are preparing for Cyclone Debbie, I'd urge anyone who might have items or funds that could aid in recovery to give that item at givit.org.au.”

To see what is urgently needed in communities impacted by the cyclone, or to give your donation or offer of assistance please visit givit.org.au. If you are a local charity or service wanting to access donated goods and services, please register at givit.org.au/charity-registration.