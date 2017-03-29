30°
News

Fundraising begins for Whitsunday community

Dane Lillingstone | 29th Mar 2017 12:13 PM
The GoFundMe page started by Shane Richter for the Whitsundays disaster relief.
The GoFundMe page started by Shane Richter for the Whitsundays disaster relief. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FUNDRAISING efforts have begun for the Whitsundays with GoFundMe pages and national organsation GIVIT, opening avenues to donate for disaster recovery.

Shane Richter said he formed a strong connection with the area during the six years he lived in Mount Ossa and has started a GoFundMe page for the Whitsundays disaster relief.

"I worked in Mackay but we spent most of our time in Airlie Beach and Proserpine and met all our friends there,” he said.

Now living in Melbourne Mr Richter said he hadn't forgotten about his friends and would do anything to help.

"Even though I'm Melbourne I am still very much part of the community. I want to help in every way or form,” he said.

"As soon as the planes are ready to accept people. I'm going to be one of the firstc on the plane to come and help as much as I can.”

Originally from South Africa, Mr Richter said the friends he met in the Whitsundays became his family.

"At the time now, looking back, its true, it sounds cliche but you never really realise how much things actually mean to you until it's gone,” he said.

"I'm going to keep carrying on doing what I can for the community. That's why I started it.

"We're all thinking of you , we haven't forgotten.”

You can find the page at: gofundme.com/3ke8adk.

Australian not-for-profit organisation GIVIT has also announced they will be managing all donations to support communities affected by Cyclone Debbie.

In partnership with the Queensland Government GIVIT manages all offers of assistance, including cash and item donations, following disasters using its website givit.org.au.

GIVIT will use an SMS platform with people able to donate simply by texting the word DEBBIE to the number 0437 371 371.

GIVIT Founder and CEO, Juliette Wright, said GIVIT is ready to assist any community which may be affected by Cyclone Debbie.

"GIVIT is a trusted and proven donation platform with experience in managing the donation of tens of thousands of items after disasters in Queensland,” Mrs Wright said.

"As people are preparing for Cyclone Debbie, I'd urge anyone who might have items or funds that could aid in recovery to give that item at givit.org.au.”

To see what is urgently needed in communities impacted by the cyclone, or to give your donation or offer of assistance please visit givit.org.au. If you are a local charity or service wanting to access donated goods and services, please register at givit.org.au/charity-registration.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Victim to looter: 'Leave town.. you're lower than dog sh**t'

Victim to looter: 'Leave town.. you're lower than dog sh**t'

As people were locked down during the biggest cyclone many have seen in the Whitsundays a select few set about taking advantage.

“It just looks like a bomb has hit this place.”

Dave Mcinnerney inspects the damage to his motel at Shute Harbour, Airlie Beach on Wednesday (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

"The streets are flowing with water

Army vows: 'We'll make the Whitsundays great again'

The Australian Defence Force prepares to respond to the damage caused by Cyclone Debbie across the Whitsundays.

Whitsundays rebuild begins following Cyclone Debbie

Men stranded after boat ran aground found safe

Police alerted after men emailed family to raise alarm

Local Partners

TC DEBBIE: Schools out for the rest of the week

MORE than 50 schools in the impacted area will remain closed until the end of the week.

Shute Harbour a war zone after Cyclone Debbie

Glen McLay lived on a house boat moored off Repair Island at Shute Harbour and has lost everything.

Shute Harbour a war zone after Cyclone Debbie.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

MOVIE REVIEW: LEGO Batman best caped crusader yet

Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Batman!

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

MOVIE REVIEW: Power Rangers way out of their league

Becky G., Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, Ludi Lin, and RJ Cyler in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

A Lego action figure is capable of running rings around teen misfits

Bliss N Eso announce a stack of regional tour dates

Aussie rappers Bliss N Eso are hitting the road in May for a 27-date national tour.

AUSSIE rappers hitting the road in May with new album.

Scarlett Johansson reveals the huge roles she’s lost out on

Scarlett Johansson greets fans at the Japan World Premiere of the movie Ghost In The Shell.

GHOST in the Shell star shares ups and downs of Hollywood.

MOVIE REVIEW: Life puts Alien’s Ridley Scott on notice

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

RYAN Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson star in epic sci-fi thriller.

MKR villain claims producers ‘blackmailed’ him

MKR's Josh has slammed the show's producers, claiming they tried to "blackmail" him.

Josh has hit back at the show with claims about being “blackmailed”.

Truely Unique! Old Homebush Store

2577 Sarina-Homebush Road, Homebush 4740

House 5 3 4 $434,000

A true “property of significance”, the Old Homebush Store has long presided over the comings and goings in the heart of Homebush. Built in 1907, the original...

Think Big

10 Illalangi Estate Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 6 3 2 $545,000

Situated in a very private and peaceful estate in Mount Pleasant, this 6 bedrooms family home has many advantages for the growing family. Vast living areas flow...

$50,000 PRICE REDUCTION!!!

Lot 2 Shute Harbour Road, Flametree 4802

Residential Land Team Kerr is pleased to introduce Catalina Park - 4.4 hectares of ... $485,000

Team Kerr is pleased to introduce Catalina Park - 4.4 hectares of vacant land with a Development Approval for four superb lifestyle lots. The property is located...

Perfect Investment or first home

65 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 2 2 1 280,000

Set around a lush tropical pool - the Tranquile apartments offer owner occupiers and tenants alike a resort style lifestyle. With two and Three bedroom options...

Impressive Blue Gum Home, Needs a New Owner!!!

18 Blue Gum Street, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Behind the impressive timber entry door lies a spacious haven, just waiting for the family to fill it with life! This home features four large bedrooms all...

Positioned Perfectly with Breathtaking Ocean and Island Views!

48 and 48A/5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

Two units for the price of one, This dual key apartment is every investors dream! This light and airy apartment is the perfect location where you can enjoy...

Under Contrac - Price Reduction !!! Owner Says: I want this property SOLD

86/21 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 3 2 2 Under Contract

A change of plans sees the regrettable sale of this superb apartment, in the Baybreeze Complex. Ideal for an investment property or first home. These three...

Outstanding Riverfront Opportunity - Fully Furnished

706/20 River Street, Mackay 4740

Unit 3 2 2 $459,500

Value for money and a low maintenance lifestyle, without compromising on style. This beautifully appointed fully furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom riverside unit...

SPACIOUS ACREAGE LIFESTYLE WITH HUGE SHED

39 Coakley Crt, Erakala 4740

House 4 2 14 Contact Agent

- Elevated 1 hectare property just 9km's from the Mackay City Centre - Spacious family home with 4 bedrooms, large office and 2 bathrooms - Spectacular kitchen and...

Great Starter

6 Laird Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Don't miss this great opportunity to break into the Mackay property market with this well maintained lowset brick home conveniently located only minutes drive from...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!