Funds in the kitty for a new Whitsunday bowling green

Gloucester Sports and Recreation Association will be sending bowls down the green in no time, thanks to a funding boost. Georgia Simpson

A CASH injection will mean a long-awaited bowls green is finally going to be a reality for one Whitsunday sporting club.

The funding worth $194,000 will allow the Gloucester Sports and Recreation Association to build a two-lane synthetic bowling green.

Federal Member for Dawson, George Christensen said the funding was not an election promise, and that it had been made available under the Community Development Grants program.

President Warren Hardy said the club had been lobbying for a bowling green for a long time and had been using the tennis court.

"Because of the way a tennis court slopes, it's not ideal for bowls."

Mr Warren said the club had written many submissions but had been knocked back every time.

Gloucester Sports & Recreation Association president Warren Hardy is thrilled about the funding, and said it's been a long time coming. Georgia Simpson

Mr Christen said the club had architect plans finalised for the bowling green project, invested club funds and had in-kind support to the value of $50,000.

"There are a lot of retirees here at Hydeaway Bay and Dingo Beach, and small country communities often don't get a lot in terms of Government Investment, so something like this will go a long way," he said.

The township of Dingo Beach, Nelly Bay, Cape Gloucester and surrounds have about 600 residents, and at present the closest bowls club is in Proserpine.

Mr Hardy said unless you played tennis, there wasn't a lot of activities that men could involve themselves in.

"We've got Zumba and Pilates, and a quilting club but not much for men," he said.

Bowls is a sport that men and women from all ages could enjoy, and Mr Warren added that socialising and a little bit of physical activity is important for good health in the ageing community.

"It's fantastic news for this small coastal community and will be greatly appreciated by the club's members and visitors."