Funds were hidden prior to bankruptcy

A PROMINENT Proserpine woman concealed more than $58,000 after being served with a bankruptcy notice.

Kim Moira Britton, 59, was served with the notice on March 12, 2014 following an unpaid family court judgment compelling her to pay $45,000.

Britton made an application for funds to be withdrawn from her superannuation account on March 17 and later received two lump sum payments of $25,401.96 and $33,399.06.

Between March 21-28 Britton made a total of eight cash withdrawals totalling $58,400.

On April 10, Britton signed her "statement of affairs" which claimed she had $29 cash and was declared bankrupt.

Macrossan and Amiet defence lawyer Steven Hayles said Britton had been advised by a bank manager that she was able to withdraw the funds due to being unemployed and over the age of 55 at the time.

"It is our position that had the money remained in the superannuation fund, it would not have formed part of her bankrupt estate, " he said.

Britton was discharged from bankruptcy since May 1, 2017.

Mr Hayles said Britton had held a number of positions of responsibility including as a bank teller, secretary, hair salon owner and office manager.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead described the incident as a "serious charge" and said the penalty needed to reflect this.

Britton was sentenced to six months prison, released forthwith and was placed on a $3000 Good Behaviour Bond.