Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roger Taylor’s funeral will be held tomorrow.
Roger Taylor’s funeral will be held tomorrow.
News

'Kind and generous': Funeral date set for Roger Taylor

Alexia Austin
24th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PUBLIC funeral for Roger Taylor will be held tomorrow at Burstows in Ruthven St, starting from 11am.

Mr Taylor passed away peacefully on January 18, a week after being bitten by a snake at the family's Vale View property.

Owner of animal-care institution C and R Kennels and husband to Toowoomba Regional Council deputy mayor, Carol Taylor, Mr Taylor was remembered by many as a kind and generous man.

"We have been overwhelmed with support from people from every aspect of his life," Mr Taylor's son Michael Taylor said.

"We love him from our perspective, but it's been eye opening to see and hear the reasons why so many other people loved him."

The funeral, which is open to all, will be followed by a wake at the Toowoomba Turf Club at Clifford Park. The wake will start at 1.30pm with help from The Men of League.

Mr Taylor was a supporter of the Toowoomba Hospice and RACQ LifeFlight.

His family has now set up a fundraiser for these causes. Donations can be made to the link at bit.ly/2GcbfB4.

More Stories

Show More
community family local funeral
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prossie-born muso voted best in the state

        premium_icon Prossie-born muso voted best in the state

        News Despite a long list of accolades that have taken him around the world, Linsday Waddington still calls Proserpine home.

        Centre to lure visitors to region

        premium_icon Centre to lure visitors to region

        News A new Visitor Information Centre (VIC) located at the Whitsunday Gold Coffee...

        Powerful words: Daughter shares late mother's poem about Ada

        premium_icon Powerful words: Daughter shares late mother's poem about Ada

        Environment Glenda Vickers reveals poem written by mum about Cyclone Ada.

        More than $5500 worth of prizes to be drawn tomorrow

        premium_icon More than $5500 worth of prizes to be drawn tomorrow

        News There’s still time to buy a ticket for Proserpine’s mega raffle with all funds...