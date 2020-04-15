Funerals forced to police social distancing of grieving families

A WHITSUNDAY funeral home has been put in a difficult situation when policing social distancing laws while families are grieving the loss of a loved one.

Funerals were one of the first aspects of life to be heavily impacted by the government’s social distancing laws when it was stipulated that a maximum of just 10 people were allowed to attend.

Owner of Whitsunday Funerals and Crematorium Jeff Boyle said the impact on families was “devastating”, but he had also been placed in a very “difficult situation” by having to enforce the rules at such a sensitive and emotional time.

“We did a funeral in Proserpine recently and they were just devastated, it has had such a huge impact on the families,” he said.

Though Mr Boyle said he understood the importance of the social distancing rules, he questioned why it was placed on him to enforce them.

Mr Boyle said some families had chosen to “go elsewhere” when he tried to enforce the number of attendees and had also had “cars of people” show up to services.

Both situations had left Mr Boyle in a difficult predicament having to enforce the rules or face heavy fines for not complying with them.

“You can’t question it because the fine is just too huge, we have to do the right thing, but what are we supposed to do?” he said.

“We tell families they can’t have more than 10 people, and then all these cars turn up, I can’t tell them no but then the fine falls back on us.

“Police need to be there to enforce it, I tell them to leave and they don’t.

“I know the importance of social distancing and they are doing the right thing but they can’t leave it to us to enforce it.”

With only a small number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Mackay and Whitsundays region, Mr Boyle said he had noticed some people’s complacency in adhering to the rules.

“It’s frustrating for everyone, because they could be doing the right thing, they could still be two metres apart on the day, but it doesn’t matter because they aren’t allowed to be there,” he said.

“Because we haven’t seen enough of it (COVID-19) up here people are too complacent in ignoring the rules.”

Mr Boyle said after having staff leave due to the pandemic, he was now facing a decision about which of his three funeral homes to close.

“I’m looking at the moment at which one I should close, Mackay, Bowen or Proserpine,” he said.

“Some of my staff have had to leave because they are in that danger age range where they have to stay at home and no one is interested in replacing them. That’s the crux of it.

“I just feel sorry for the community.”

Mr Boyle said he felt he’d had little assistance, guidance or information from the government or Queensland Health on how to address the situation, which had drastically affected his business and his clients.

“We’ve had very few funerals, these days it’s all direct cremations. Not all of them want a direct cremation but we can’t have a wake so they say they’ll hold a service when this is all over, but they won’t. It’ll be too long ago by then,” he said.

“People say the funeral industry is one of the best to be in, it’s not, it’s probably the worst.”