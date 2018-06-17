Woolies now stocks vegetarian mince

WOOLWORTHS supermarkets around the country now stock an entirely plant-based, vegetarian mince.

The mince is from company Funky Fields and costs $8 for a 400g packet.

It's made from soy and wheat proteins, coconut, almonds, tomato, porcini mushrooms with its colour derived from beetroot.

The company says the taste is "close to" that of minced beef.

"The taste is so similar that Funky Fields Minced can be used in all dishes where you would normally use minced beef like lasagne, hamburgers, chilli con carne and spaghetti bolognese," Funky Fields said.

Customers have praised the supermarket for getting on board the plant-based food trend, which is better for the environment and our waistlines.

"Wow Woolies - you are selling plant based 'mince' thank you - I and the rest of planet earth are really grateful!" wrote one customer on Facebook.

"I want to thank Woolworths for being a leader and giving people a choice by placing your plant based mince in the meat section. Many people who did not know of or couldn't find such product will now have, and be able to make, an informed choice. Congratulations," another person commented.

Another said: "Can't wait to try your plant based mince … keep the plant based options coming! Could be a great option for those who are even trying to eat less mat much less those who don't eat it at all. Well done."

The fake mince is now sold in Woolworths.

So how do you cook it? While it can technically be eaten raw, it's recommended you fry it like you would minced meat.

"Like regular meat, Funky Fields Minced tastes even better after developing a nice crust, therefore you have to fry it at a medium high heat for the first couple of minutes," Funky Fields said.

"When using Minced in lasagnes and bolognese, simply fry it at medium heat before adding your sauce - just like you would do with regular meat."

If you're a health nut and looking for a nutritional breakdown, here it is:

Energy 814 kJ/202 kcal (per 100g)

Fat 10 g, 8g of which is saturated fat

- of which saturates 8,0 g

Carbohydrates 6.2g, 1.5g of which is sugars

- of which sugars 1,5 g

Protein 18 g

Salt 1.20 g

Minced is stocked in the meat section of Woolworths supermarkets, which has divided customers.

Many vegetarians and vegans say they would be put off having to venture into the meat section to purchase the product.

"Fantastic that you have 100 per cent plant-based mince. Can you please move it away from the real meat? I don't go in that aisle and won't buy it if it's near dead animals. A better option would be to put it with the rest of your meat free options," one person wrote.

But another said it might encourage regular meat eaters to make a different choice.

"I think having it in the meat section might convince the occasional omnivore to choose the vegan option," one commenter said.

You can buy the product online here.