Funnel Bay a natural attraction for buyers

FUNNEL Bay developers have taken on board feedback from potential buyers.

PRDnationwide Whitsunday's Christie Leet said Airlie Beach's newest suburb would look stunning after recommendations were implemented.

"Some comments also noted a disparity between the value of the 10 beach-front and the five garden-view allotments,” hesaid.

"As a result, stage one of Funnel Bay was modified to increase the size of the garden allotments, include large exclusive-use areas for two of them and include a huge central landscaped botanic garden area to be shared by all residents.

"An $850,000 investment in gardens and landscaping will reinforce a connection with the surrounding national park and enhance the feeling of escape.”

Feedback identified the natural environment of the secluded area as a major attraction.

New community title guidelines established by Qualia designers Gary Hunt and Chris Beckingham were put in place to ensure construction standards were consistent with the quality of the estate.

Construction at Airlie's newest suburb, Funnel Bay, began at the end of last year and is due for completion at the end of March.