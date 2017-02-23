Funnel Bay leaps another step

PROGRESS: Sales consultant Darryl Brewer and Michelle Levett with project manager Christie Leet at Funnel Bay.

FUNNEL Bay is proceeding at a rapid pace amid positive signs of growth.

The development has now moved on to stages 1B and 2 after stage 1A exceeded all expectations.

Stage 1B is an application to construct nine homes on the development site of Lot 16, which is a 200m walk to the beach.

Stage 2 concerns Lots 21 and 22, currently being marketed by development manager Christie Leet at PRDnationwide Whitsunday and Darrel Irwin from Colliers International.

Both sites are renowned for having "magnificent sea views” that rival the best on the Whitsunday Coast.

Mr Leet said these blocks of land would become beautiful gems once completed.

"Lot 21 has an area of 1.189ha and arguably the best north-facing views on the Queensland coast,” he said.

"Lot 22 similarly could be one of the area's most sought-after home sites.”

Mr Leet said there were genuine signs of optimism in the local economy that would flow on to increased housing demand in the Whitsunday region.

"The Whitsundays needs to be ready to cater to a booming tourism market that is ramping up even further,” he said.

"As well as the thousands of families getting jobs in the resurgent resource industry and looking for a home base and place to spend their days off.”