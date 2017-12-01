Funnel Bay on track to open its doors next year

THE Whitsundays' lavish new waterfront development is on track to welcome its first residents - and the public early in the New Year.

PRDnationwide Whitsunday principal and Funnel Bay project manager, Christie Leet, is thrilled with progress at the 26-hectare secluded playground between Airlie Beach and Shute Harbour.

Work is now well under way on stage two, which includes the Iconic on Langford, the first of 189 apartments.

"The finishes in the apartments are of a higher standard than you'll see anywhere in the Whitsundays,” Mr Leet said.

He said non-residents will also have access to the Iconic hillside area of the development, which includes a pool, wedding chapel, an outdoor movie theatre and 20 public carparks.

The owner of the first house built in the estate, Kevin Beasley, said he spent two years searching for the perfect waterfront property, from Wollongong to Port Douglas, before settling on Funnel Bay.

"Funnel Bay awed me because of the position, which is surrounded by national park but also because of the northerly aspect and the quiet,” he said.

Mr Leet admitted Funnel Bay had represented a challenge to develop in the initial stages, but said the market was bouncing back.

"We're now selling three to four million a week in property (in the Whitsundays),” he said.

"The market is a lot kinder than it was.”