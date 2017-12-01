Menu
Login
News

Funnel Bay on track to open its doors next year

NEW DEVELOPMENT: The gorgeous hilltop views at Funnel Bay.
NEW DEVELOPMENT: The gorgeous hilltop views at Funnel Bay.

THE Whitsundays' lavish new waterfront development is on track to welcome its first residents - and the public early in the New Year.

PRDnationwide Whitsunday principal and Funnel Bay project manager, Christie Leet, is thrilled with progress at the 26-hectare secluded playground between Airlie Beach and Shute Harbour.

Work is now well under way on stage two, which includes the Iconic on Langford, the first of 189 apartments.

"The finishes in the apartments are of a higher standard than you'll see anywhere in the Whitsundays,” Mr Leet said.

He said non-residents will also have access to the Iconic hillside area of the development, which includes a pool, wedding chapel, an outdoor movie theatre and 20 public carparks.

The owner of the first house built in the estate, Kevin Beasley, said he spent two years searching for the perfect waterfront property, from Wollongong to Port Douglas, before settling on Funnel Bay.

"Funnel Bay awed me because of the position, which is surrounded by national park but also because of the northerly aspect and the quiet,” he said.

Mr Leet admitted Funnel Bay had represented a challenge to develop in the initial stages, but said the market was bouncing back.

"We're now selling three to four million a week in property (in the Whitsundays),” he said.

"The market is a lot kinder than it was.”

Topics:  funnel bay whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Lucky escape from car roll in Cannonvale crash

Lucky escape from car roll in Cannonvale crash

Two drivers and a young girl have a lucky escape at a notorious corner in Cannonvale today

Dicko hangs up PCYC hat after an epic run

Next Saturday the Reef Gateway Hotel will host a farewell for PCYC branch manager Sgt John Dickinson.

Dicko hangs up PCYC hat after an epic run.

Fishos have fingers crossed for weekend

GIANT GT: Thomas Vodli from the Gold Coast caught and released this ripper giant trevally at the reef with Sea Fever Sportfishing earlier this year.

Fishos have fingers crossed for weekend.

Anti-Adani protester blocks rail line to Bowen's west

Andrew Brodzeli blocking Bogie River Rail Bridge today.

Bogie River Rail Bridge to Bowen's west has been blocked

Local Partners