Funny mums get real at the Reef

COMEDY HIT: Woman Like Us is coming to the Reef Gateway Hotel on Saturday May 5.

A TWO-and-a-half year drought will come to an end when comedians Ellen Briggs and Mandy Nolan bring their 'Women Like Us' tour to Airlie.

The duo have chalked up an impressive 72 shows, performing to almost 20,000 people from Moree to Melbourne, Townsville to Tamworth, Bundaberg to Brisbane, Surfers to Sydney, Pottsville to Perth.

Just 18 months ago they filled Perth's State Theatre and the Heath Ledger and, after requests from fans in WA, they made their way back to the Perth Fringe earlier this year where they scored themselves a nomination for Best Comedy Act at what is the world's third biggest Fringe Festival.

Pretty impressive for a couple of wise cracking middle aged mums with too much muffin top and not enough restraint.

'Women Like Us' has found a unique niche in the comedy market, speaking to a demographic of women who don't always hear their stories told on stage.

The two call themselves 'the bogan woman's thinking woman and the thinking woman's bogan' and have gained a large following with the creation of a movement.

The show is an hour of stand up comedy, half an hour apiece by these powerful, no holds barred, tell it how it is pin up girls for what they call Real Women.

"We want our comedy to demystify a lot of the garbage that we're fed about being women” said Ms Briggs.

"We tell everyday stories about our struggles, our failure to parent, the beauty industry, getting fatter, strange surgeries, obsessions, frustrations and, at the end of the day, who unpacks the dishwasher.

The show has sold out at almost every stop it has visited to date.

Both women were initially surprised, but now see it as having reinforced what they call 'a need for truth'.

"Sure we're making jokes, but in the end if you laugh at something you disempower it,” MsNolan said.

"Women leave our show thanking us because they said we made them feel normal.”

Ms Nolan is a columnist for the Byron Shire Echo, writes regularly for Mamamia and has appeared on ABC's Q&A, SBS's Mums The Word and About Women and is in demand as a corporate and club performer around the country.

Ellen Briggs is a national finalist for RAW comedy and winner of Foxtel Comedy Channel's, Be a Comedian.

The women have well over 30 years of comedy experience between them, and this May they look forward to launching 'Women Like Us', the book.