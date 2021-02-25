Furious woman's driving causes partner to flee into traffic

Kelly Lee Latter pleaded guilty to a list of charges in Caboolture court. Picture: File

Kelly Lee Latter pleaded guilty to a list of charges in Caboolture court. Picture: File

A beauty therapist who ran her car up the footpath her partner was walking on, causing him to flee into oncoming traffic has been sentenced in court.

According to court records, Kelly Lee Latter, 27, of Bellmere, had an argument with her partner while driving along Rudd St at Broadbeach Waters on the Gold Coast on November 16, 2020 when she stopped the car.

The pair both exited the car and continued to argue before Latter got back into the car before driving at speed for about 30m towards her partner.

The victim then ran between two parked cars and out onto the road, where he was struck by an oncoming car.

As police tried to arrest Latter the same day she struggled before having to be restrained.

Magistrate James Blanch heard Latter again attracted the attention of police at Bellmere January 15 this year where she was charged with drink driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.135.

Defence lawyer James Torcetti, who tendered character references on Latter's behalf, said his client had since enrolled in anger management classes and "deeply" regretted her actions.

Latter pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle (domestic violence offence), obstructing police and drink driving. She was ordered to serve community service and was disqualified from driving for six months for the dangerous operation charge and seven months for drink driving.

