CHECKS: North Queensland Bulk Ports will be undertaking further assessments on the 150-year-old Bowen Wharf from Monday, following initial checks earlier this year (pictured). The wharf will remain open to the public.
Further assessment works to be carried out on Bowen Wharf

Deborah Friend
4th Jan 2020 10:43 AM
Visitors to the Bowen Wharf can expect to see increased activity on and around the wharf over coming weeks.

Assessment works are being carried out on the wharf, commencing this Monday (January 6).

Maritime engineering experts will be continuing a detailed assessment of the structure on behalf of North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP), weather permitting.

The works will involve an inspection of the Wharf’s timber sections.

The Wharf will remain open and safe for public access for the duration of the works.

NQBP Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Fertin said the latest works followed an initial round of testing on the wharf in early 2019.

“Given the wharf’s 150 plus years’ existence, this follow-up testing will help us complete the picture of the condition of the wharf, so we can plan its future.”

