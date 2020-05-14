Further fee relief for tourism operators

An estimated $3m in further fee relief from the Environment Minister’s portfolio will be provided to tourism operators on the Great Barrier Reef.

An estimated $3m in further fee relief from the Environment Minister’s portfolio will be provided to tourism operators on the Great Barrier Reef.

WHITSUNDAYS tourism operators will receive much needed additional support from the Federal Government.

The Government had previously announced the waiving of the Environmental Management Charge (EMC) from April 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020.

Approving the backdating of the EMC to January 1 of this year will result in around $3m in further relief for the industry.

Federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said the initiative would provide vital assistance for tourism businesses who had been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to ensure that tourism businesses can continue to operate on the other side and play a major role in helping the industry, and ultimately our economy, to recover from this,” Minister Birmingham said.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley said the waiving of the Environmental Management Charge would not be at the expense of reef protection.

“The Australian Government is providing additional funding over this period to support the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority in its world-class management of the Great Barrier Reef,” she said.

Member for Dawson George Christensen welcomed the announcement and said in addition to the industry support, the government would also waive tourism operator Marine Park Permit fees, up to June 30, 2021.

“The impacts of COVID-19 have been felt by many in the community, particularly those in the tourism and hospitality sectors,” Mr Christensen said.

“The tourism industry in the Whitsundays is a significant contributor to the local economy, employing hundreds, both directly and indirectly, and it would be fair to say that they’ve been hit hard.

“That’s why it is vitally important that we help them now by doing what we can to encourage people to get back to our beautiful marine parks once we safely get to the other side of COVID-19.”

Urgent amendments to the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park legislation will be put forward to enact the backdating of the EMC waiver.

In the interim, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority is minimising the financial hardship on businesses through the deferral of payments to allow for the legislative amendments to be made.