Further supply interruptions possible tonight: Ergon Energy

Electricity supply was cut to the Whitsuundays and quickly restored tonight.

UPDATE: Ergon Energy crews are in the field right now.

However Ergon customers are warned there could be another power interruption tonight.

John Fowler of Ergon explains:

"We suspect we have had a problem with one or two transformers at one of the substations in the Whitsundays," he said.

"What they are doing is diverting power from another substation.”

Mr Fowler said crews will try and look at the transformers tonight but if they are unable to repair them straight away there may be another short interruption this evening.

INITIAL:At about 7.09 pm the entire Whitsunday region from Jubilee Pocket through to Cannonvale and Proserpine slipped into darkness.

About 10 minutes later most of Cannonvale had power restored.

John Fowler from Ergon Energy said the company wasn't getting many calls from customers without power and the cause of the interruption was unknown.

He said crews will be investigating tomorrow.

He urged customers who are still without power to make contact and report supply interruptions by calling 13 22 96.