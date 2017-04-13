28°
News

Further supply interruptions possible tonight: Ergon Energy

Peter Carruthers | 13th Apr 2017 7:51 PM
Electricity supply was cut to the Whitsuundays and quickly restored tonight.
Electricity supply was cut to the Whitsuundays and quickly restored tonight. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE: Ergon Energy crews are in the field right now.

However Ergon customers are warned there could be another power interruption tonight.

John Fowler of Ergon explains:

"We suspect we have had a problem with one or two transformers at one of the substations in the Whitsundays," he said.

"What they are doing is diverting power from another substation.”

Mr Fowler said crews will try and look at the transformers tonight but if they are unable to repair them straight away there may be another short interruption this evening.

INITIAL:At about 7.09 pm the entire Whitsunday region from Jubilee Pocket through to Cannonvale and Proserpine slipped into darkness.

About 10 minutes later most of Cannonvale had power restored.

John Fowler from Ergon Energy said the company wasn't getting many calls from customers without power and the cause of the interruption was unknown.

He said crews will be investigating tomorrow.

He urged customers who are still without power to make contact and report supply interruptions by calling 13 22 96.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  ergon energy power whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Further supply interruptions possible tonight: Ergon Energy

Further supply interruptions possible tonight: Ergon Energy

AT ABOUT 7.09 pm the entire Whitsunday region from Jubilee Pocket through to Cannonvale and Proserpine slipped into darkness.

Owner speaks on grounded boat 'I can't do it'

The grounding of a 100ft boat at Gloucester Island could be an environmental disaster

Gloucester Island wreck being closely watched.

Cyclone party sees community come together

PARTY TIME: Crowds were out in force, including the Easter Bunny, for the Reef Gateway's Cyclone Recovery Party on Friday afternoon.

Reef Gateway Hotel holds massive cyclone party.

Bald Eagles Tropical Cup set for return

CATCH: The Bald Eagles in action last year.

Annual Tropical Masters Cup is on at the Sportspark this weekend.

Local Partners

Further supply interruptions possible tonight: Ergon Energy

AT ABOUT 7.09 pm the entire Whitsunday region from Jubilee Pocket through to Cannonvale and Proserpine slipped into darkness.

South Molle 'off limits' to all visitors

South Molle

South Molle Island is closed to all visitors.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

‘The worst thing anyone has done in 34 seasons of Survivor’

WARNING: Survivor spoilers ahead. If you’re watching the current season of US Survivor the episode discussed below airs 7:30pm tonight on GO

Oprah in awe of Legally Blonde star

Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah opens up about her acting fears

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

Idris Elba pictured during his first professional fight against Lionel Graves at York Hall, London, filmed as part of the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Award-winning actor spent a year training to get fight-ready.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Mackay Grazing 3660 Acres

22494 Peak Downs Highway, Eton 4741

Rural 3 1 1 Formal Tender to...

- Rare offering of 3,660 acres over several freehold and leasehold titles on the Peak Downs Highway 35 minutes from Mackay City Gates. - Combination of cleared...

Location, Location, Location

25 Streeter Avenue, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Located in popular West Mackay this low set home is within short walking distance of the Mackay Base Hospital which means it is also handy to the City, Caneland...

Great Buy in Bakers Creek

5 Jorgensen Street, Bakers Creek 4740

House 3 1 1 $205,000

- 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom highset home. Approximately 40 years old. - All bedrooms with ceiling fans & built-ins. Open plan lounge / dining. - Downstairs has...

Convenience, Space &amp; Views

6 Haber Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 2 2 $535,000

- Private oasis in a convenient location on the hill - Space created with 6m soaring ceilings, expansive windows and bi-fold doors to the screened entertainers...

Convenience, Privacy &amp; Space

11 Deguara Drive, Beaconsfield 4740

House 4 2 2 $409,000

- One owner family home in a high a dry location - Featuring 2 separate living areas - Modern kitchen overlooking family room and onto pergola - Master bedroom...

22 Acres at Teemburra Dam

L3 Lucas Paddock Road, Pinnacle 4741

Rural 0 0 $400,000

This level to sloping 22 acres is straight across the road from Teemburra Dam. Under 10 minutes to Pinnacle. Beautiful views over Dam and across the beautiful...

5.09 Hectares On City Outskirts

Lot 904 Catherine Street, Greenmount 4751

House 3 2 $450,000

5.09 hectare block with development potential pending council approval. Lowset brick 3 bedroom /2 bathroom home is ready and waiting to be renovated. 3 bay powered...

Happy Ever After Begins Here!

4 Skye Court, Beaconsfield 4740

House 3 2 2 $355,000

- Immaculately presented one owner home built in 1998 - Good layout with two separate living areas - Three bedrooms and two bathrooms - Spacious master bedroom...

Compact, Comfortable and Close to Beach

15 Cable Court, Blacks Beach 4740

House 3 2 1 $210,000

Located in a relatively new residential area in close proximity to Blacks Beach this modern low set three bedroom home is only four years old. All bedrooms are...

12 acres of Prime Land

1723 Yakapari-Seaforth Road, Mount Jukes 4740

Rural 3 1 4 $550,000

Rare opportunity exists to buy 12 acres of prime, fertile land just 35 minutes drive north of Mackay. Located on Seaforth Road, the acreage is under 5 minutes...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!