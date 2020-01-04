Further testing to be done on 150-year-old wharf

VISITORS to the Bowen Wharf can expect to see increased activity on and around the wharf over the coming weeks.

Maritime engineering experts will be continuing a detailed assessment of the structure on behalf of North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation, weather permitting.

The works will involve an inspection of the wharf’s timber sections.

The wharf will remain open and safe for public access for the duration of the works, which are set to start on Monday.

NQBP chief executive officer Nicolas Fertin said the latest works followed an initial round of testing on the wharf in early 2019.

“Given the wharf’s 150 plus years’ existence, this follow-up testing will help us complete the picture of the condition of the wharf, so we can plan its future,” he said.

The works follow assessments undertaken by North Queensland Bulk Ports in August, where divers, trucks and power tools were used to assess timber girders as well as conduct concrete testing.