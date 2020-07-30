A semi-naked prankster who plunged into an aquarium filled with rare fish is being investigated by police.

Footage posted on social media shows the man sneak into the Sydney Zoo aquarium near Blacktown and jump into the water in his underwear as startled fish dart away.

The man dives into the tank in his underwear, startling fish nearby. Picture: Facebook

The incident, which occurred on Monday around 3pm, is being investigated by NSW Police.

The bearded and heavily-tattooed young man swims around the tank as his friend says "what the f*** is that" while filming the incident in hysterics.

The prankster is seen gasping for air at the top of the tank before diving back down and looking at his friend.

The man gasps for air at the top of the tank before diving back down. Picture: Facebook

The man then quickly swims away as another friend dashes over to film the prank on his phone before both friends race towards the man.

The friend who posted the video on social media platform Tik Tok, posted the footage with the caption, "I can't believe he done that."

Sydney Zoo became aware of the incident after the video gained traction on social media after being posted online.

NSW Police confirmed officers from the Blacktown Area Command are investigating.

"Police are investigating a trespass after a man entered the aquarium section of the zoo about 3pm before swimming in the tank," a NSW Police spokesman said.

Originally published as Fury as half-naked prankster jumps into aquarium at Sydney Zoo

He is seen swimming towards his friend, who is heard saying “what the f*** is that?”