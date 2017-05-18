24°
Fury netballers win chance of a lifetime

18th May 2017 8:00 AM
SUCCESS: The under-14s Whitsunday Fury at the Firebirds game last weekend after winning a state competition.
NETBALL: The under-14s netball team Whitsunday Fury recently beat 600 other teams from around Queensland in a social media competition to join the Qld Firebirds at an exclusive coaching clinic.

Their win saw them travel to Brisbane over the weekend and they will attend the QAS training facility for an exclusive coaching clinic.

The team's netball courts have been significantly damaged from Cyclone Debbie so the girls are training on grass courts at a local school and are travelling 120km to compete in Mackay each Saturday.

This struck a chord with competition organisers and they couldn't look past the Fury for the win.

Fury coach Mamari Corner said the team refused to let Debbie break their love of the game.

"Unfortunately, our netball courts are significantly damaged from the recent cyclone. The Whitsunday Netball Association has had to make alternative arrangements for all netball training and the junior and senior competitions,” she said.

"We can't train at the courts right now so (we) are training on grass courts at a local school to be prepared for our games where we travel to travel to Mackay each weekend.”

The Fury girls beat teams from around Qld to take out the grand prize after Catherine Mau entered under her daughter's name with the hope of giving the girls a chance to meet their idols.

"I thought why not, I'll give this a shot. These girls deserve some good news and I know how much they look up to a champion team like the Firebirds. For an avid netball fan, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and to experience this as a team is amazing,” she said.

The competition comes as part of the new sponsorship between Firebirds and fisiocrem. The prize pack includes 16 gold tickets to the final Firebirds home game on May 13.

The first ever 90-minute, exclusive training clinic on June 27 will be held at the QAS Training Facility.

Fisiocrem chief executive officer Peter Smith said he came up with the competition to give young netballers the opportunity to gain guidance from their heroes.

"I couldn't think of a more deserving team to take out the competition than the Whitsunday Fury, who have shown nothing but passion and team spirit these last couple of months.”

Topics:  queensland firebirds whitsunday netball association

