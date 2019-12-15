Menu
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to face off again in 2020.
Boxing

Fury vs Wilder heavyweight rematch confirmed

by Etienne Fermie
15th Dec 2019 8:45 AM

The hotly-anticipated rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is "in stone" for February 22nd, according to promoter Bob Arum.

The pair fought an epic 12-round showdown at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles back in December 2018 that ended in a controversial split decision draw.

While there has been no formal announcement yet, the rematch is likely to take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on February 22.

"Like everything with Tyson Fury, everything is going to be spectacular," Arum told IFL TV.

 

"This is going to be like a circus. This promotion is going to be one of the greatest promotions in the history of boxing.

"So a lot of things are being planned, when the announcement is, and how it's going to be done.

"Where it's going to be done, I'm not going to reveal it, because they'll slit my throat if I do.

"I have to keep it under wraps. But with ESPN and Fox combining, they're idea guys, and with the way they promote products, they're something special.

"The American public are going to be seeing a lot of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, I think that's pretty good, That's in stone."

Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is known for his elaborate costumes while entering the ring.
When pushed on whether the fight would indeed be at the MGM Grand in Vegas, Arum replied, "That's also sort of in stone, but that'll be finalised this week.

"The formal announcement will come in spectacular fashion that will go around the world."

The first fight finished in a controversial draw, with many fancy feeling that Tyson Fury should have won.

The hulking Brit survived a huge 12th round combination from Wilder that left him lying flat on his back, shocking fans by beating the count and resuming the fight.

Since then, a bloodied Fury defeated Otto Wallin in September, while Wilder dispatched of Luis Ortiz for a second time last month.

Originally published in The Sun and republished with permission

