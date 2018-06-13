Future doctors explore Whitsunday islands

MEDICAL STUDENTS: Felicity Allen, Georgia Morley and Amber Saleem in Airlie Beach on Saturday.

NAME: Felicity Allen

AGE: 22

HOME: Leicester, UK

NAME: Georgia Morley

AGE: 22

HOME: Leicester, UK

NAME: Amber Saleem

AGE: 22

HOME: Manchester, UK

THESE three medical students are taking time while they still have it before graduating as doctors to backpack around Australia's east coast.

Spotted carrying overflowing bags on the Airlie Beach boardwalk next to the lagoon, these intelligent globetrotters shared their travel insights with the Whitsunday Times.

What are your travel plans?

We are spending two months travelling down the east coast from Cairns using the Greyhound bus.

What are you doing in Airlie?

We are spending a few days at Backpackers by the Bay and going out on the islands to snorkel.

Travel advice to other backpackers?

Don't bring too much stuff and we actually have found our suitcases easier to get around than backpacks.

Weird things Australians do?

Getting alcohol in Australia is weird, they give it to you in a brown paper bag - it almost makes us feel ashamed like we are doing something wrong. And the supermarkets don't stock alcohol and there are alcohol-free zones.

But there are other things than the alcohol ha ha.

We really love the variety in the supermarkets here.

Why now? Why Australia?

We graduate next year and we wanted to see the world while we still have some spare time before we work full time.

We have always wanted to come and obviously the weather here is a huge drawcard.

Favourite place in Australia?

Sydney.

Why medicine?

(All laugh). We ask ourselves that question now as we go through studying, I guess originally because we wanted to help people.