FUTURE JOBS: The jobs in demand for 2035

A Greater Whitsunday Alliance report has revealed what jobs will be in demand to help support a move to technology. Picture: FILE

A Greater Whitsunday Alliance report has revealed what jobs will be in demand to help support a move to technology. Picture: FILE

SOFTWARE developers, data analysts and engineers are among workers that will be in high demand across the region over the next decade as industries gear toward big technological change.

The Mackay Isaac Whitsunday Future Employment Study, headed by the Greater Whitsunday Alliance, released last week provides a detailed insight into the future of jobs in agriculture, healthcare and social assistance, mining and mining equipment, technology and services as well as tourism.

The study examines how automation will impact all four sectors, including what positions will be made redundant by technology advances.

GW3 CEO Kylie Porter said this meant the future of industry would be vastly different for young people entering the workforce in the next decade.

The shift would also mean a need to retrain and upskill the existing workforce.

GW3 CEO Kylie Porter said technology and automation would lead to big changes across all sectors. Picture: GW3

“When we talk about jobs of the future, our kids don’t understand what we’re talking about,” Ms Porter said.

“For them, it’s just going to be a job.

“They don’t know a non-digital world.

“They expect, and they’re comfortable with, the fact technology is a part of their life and they actually wouldn’t want it any other way.

“It’s our existing workforces that we need to do the work in to transition them into this new world and new way of thinking.”

Ms Porter said that with the changes would come the creation of many new roles across the four industry, many of which were in technology.

Take a look at what jobs will be in demand in the 2035 job market.

Prediction of additional jobs required to support new technologies in the tourism sector in 2035. Picture: Faethm/GW3

TOURISM

By 2035, more than 120 new roles in software development will be created.

There will also be more than 45 new positions in process improvement analytics and data engineering.

Data integrators, data scientists and data analysts were also among the top 15 additional jobs required to support new technologies in tourism.

Prediction of additional jobs required to support new technologies in the mining and METS sector in 2035. Picture: Faethm/GW3

MINING AND METS

Software developers again topped the list of jobs required to support new technology in the sector with more than 170 on offer in mining and METS.

Data engineers and robotics engineers were also among the top five occupations needed in the industry.

Engineers remained in demand, with more than 40 positions required in mechatronics, manufacturing and mechanical engineering respectively.

Prediction of additional jobs required to support new technologies in the health sector in 2035. Picture: Faethm/GW3

HEALTH CARE AND SOCIAL ASSISTANCE

Aside from about 50 positions for software developers, data engineers will also be required to support new technologies in health care and social assistance.

Work in data process improvement and data analysis were also among those needed.

Prediction of additional jobs required to support new technologies in the agricultural sector in 2035. Picture: Faethm/GW3

AGRICULTURE

More than 40 jobs in software development would be needed to help support new technologies in agriculture by 2035.

Process improvement analysts and data engineers would also be in high demand with about 15 jobs in each role required.

Roles in robotics engineering and mechatronics engineering were also among the top 15 for the sector.