Future land slip risk above Cannonvale, 'very low'

Queensland Parks and Wildlife say the chance of future landslips above Cannonvale are 'very low'. Photo: Th3rd Dimension Media

Queensland Parks and Wildlife say the chance of future landslips above Cannonvale are 'very low'. Photo: Th3rd Dimension Media

THE verdict on the danger posed by the landslip above the Whitsunday Shopping Centre in Cannonvale has been reached by the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

A huge scar appeared on the mountain just under the Honeyeater above Cannonvale soon after Cyclone Debbie touched down in the Whitsundays, seven months ago.

QPWS commissioned an aerial survey of the landslide in August which is 35 meters wide and spreads down the mountain for a distance of 500 meters.

A QPWS spokesperson said early advice from engineers is that the risk of the existing landslide worsening and causing damage to residential properties near the base of the slope is "very low”.

"Early advice from engineers is that the risk of the existing landslide worsening and causing damage to residential properties near the base of the slope is very low. However, the situation will continue to be monitored as a precautionary approach,” the spokesperson said.

QPWS said the aerial survey was conducted using a drone - to better map the site due to the topography, and to provide a comprehensive baseline for future assessments. Using a drone was also faster and safer than walking around the site.