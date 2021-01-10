Future of pub hangs in balance as old owners take it back

O'Duinns Irish Pub has remained empty since Cyclone Debbie and with the council hoping to gain access and assess the building.

The future of an abandoned Proserpine pub now lies in the hands of its former owners after a successful bid in court.

O’Duinns Irish Pub on Main St in Proserpine was severely damaged during Cyclone Debbie and has not been open since.

The company that owned the pub went into liquidation and the building was handed over to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

However, Dubs Pty Ltd, the previous owners of the pub, have since applied to the Federal Court to be reinstated as the owners of the building.

They were successful in their bid and were re-registered on November 4 last year.

This means Whitsunday Regional Council must now liaise with them over the future of the building.

In August last year, Whitsunday Regional Council officers raised concerns about the safety of the building and flagged hopes of sparking action on the pub but there has been no progress in the months since.

Whitsunday Regional Council’s development services director Neil McGaffin said more security fencing had been put up at the back of the pub, adding to the scaffolding that covers the Main St facade.

“While this has created some community angst, I see it as a good sign as far as protecting the community from potential risk due to the condition of the building,” he said.

Mr McGaffin said the council’s solicitors had contacted the solicitors representing Dubs Pty Ltd for an update on plans to make the building safe.