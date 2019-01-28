Future pilot jets off to first day of school

Braxton Stanborough is getting ready for his first day at Cannonvale State School.

AS NEW Prep student Braxton Stanborough dons his oversized uniform and hoists a bag he could fit into on his shoulders, he's already got his sights set on a big future.

Braxton will be joining an army of children across Queensland who will start their first day of school on January 29.

But the five-year-old has already had to endure more than most children his age, having lost his mother, Caroline Gouge, to cancer six months ago.

Next week, he will follow in her footsteps as a Cannonvale State School student, but has already got big plans in mind and a great attitude to go with it.

"I'm going to be a pilot and a Red Bull Racing driver for Holden,” Braxton said.

"I am nervous because it's new, but I am excited to play with new friends.”

BIG DREAMS: Braxton Stanborough has his sights set on becoming a pilot and a Holden Red Bull racing driver. Vanessa Dale

Braxton's father Ben Stanborough said Braxton was "shy, sensitive, caring and a little safety officer!”

He said he was happy Braxton would have the opportunity to start his education at the same school his mum had gone to.

"I'm also nervous for him starting school however I'm excited for him to expand his knowledge. He is a very smart boy so I'm happy that he is going to be learning five days a week at school,” Mr Stanborough said.

"Unfortunately Braxton lost his mum six months ago to cancer, so it's wonderful that he is experiencing growing up with the same surrounds and Whitsunday childhood that his mum had.

"We are so grateful to Giggle Kids Childcare for everything they have done for Braxton.”

As the first day of school looms nearer, Braxton has already caught onto the excitement that comes with making new friends, learning and the "Nemo” (Cannonvale State School logo) on his uniform.

But the enthusiastic young man has already made his loving family more than proud.

Braxton Stanborough pictured with his mother Caroline Gouge. Vanessa Dale

"Braxton was the apple of her (Caroline's) eye and her greatest gift in life. He will continue to make her and the rest of his family very proud,” Mr Stanborough said.

"Caroline once said that each and every minute spent with Brax brought her more joy than she ever thought possible and the unadulterated pure love he gave in return was worth more than all the riches in the world. He completed her.”

Despite the hardship Braxton and his family have endured, there's no doubt there are big things on the horizon for the aspiring pilot and race car driver.