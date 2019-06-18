Gagai quarantined as virus strikes Maroons camp

Illness has struck down Dane Gagai ahead of Origin II. Picture: Annette Dew

Illness has struck down Dane Gagai ahead of Origin II. Picture: Annette Dew

MAROONS match-winner Dane Gagai has been struck down by a virus in a turbulent build-up for the Queensland winger for Origin II.

Gagai has been quarantined from the rest of the Queensland squad as he looks to overcome illness ahead of the return bout at Perth's Optus Stadium this Sunday night.

Gagai was Queensland's hero in Origin with the South Sydney ace snapping up the superb 95-metre intercept try which spearheaded the Maroons' epic 18-14 victory at Suncorp Stadium.

But the Maroons flyer has barely been sighted in recent days after being ordered to have some bed-rest by Queensland doctors.

The 28-year-old did not take part in a Queensland pool recovery session on Monday.

On Tuesday, Gagai was absent at a Queensland media session after advising team management he was "crook", but Maroons coach Kevin Walters is confident the speed machine will recover in time to start on the right wing against the Blues in Game Two.

The Maroons are banking on Gagai's brilliance with the Test flanker having scored 11 tries from 11 Origin games since his Queensland debut in 2015.

Gagai starred for Queensland in the opener. Picture: Glenn Hunt

Maroons five-eighth Cameron Munster said Gagai was crucial to Queensland's hopes of finishing off NSW and reclaiming the Origin shield in Perth.

"He's a big-game player," Munster said.

"It doesn't matter if Dane is playing well or not in club football, whenever he comes into this Queensland team he steps up and plays great football.

"He's so important to our team."

While Gagai rests up, recalled prop Jarrod Wallace has arrived in Camp Maroon determined to prove his bona fides as an Origin player.

Jarrod Wallace will eye redemption in Perth. Picture: Dave Hunt

Axed for Origin I, the Titans prop sealed his Queensland resurrection with a strong performance against the Warriors last Friday night after his clubmate Jai Arrow was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Wallace plays his sixth Origin game this Sunday night and is determined to repay the faith of Queensland selectors.

"I am stoked, the smile hasn't left my face since I got the phone call (for his selection)," Wallace said.

"I will be looking to have my best game for Queensland and make sure I'm putting in and adding to what the boys did in game one.

"I just want to make sure I come on and tighten the defensive rucks and get some strong carries and get some momentum.

"Hopefully I can get some early touches and run hard.

"I won't lie. I had some thoughts in my head that I wouldn't get picked, but when Kevvie's name came up on my phone and he told me I was back in, I was over the moon."