MINING FILE PHOTO.
Galilee Basin mega mine project could be scrapped

Ashley Pillhofer
by
23rd May 2019 7:20 AM | Updated: 7:29 AM
IT IS understood the proposed coal mine situated next door to the controversial Adani project has been scrapped.

Green advocacy group, Lock the Gate Alliance has claimed the MacMines Austasia China Stone open-cut and underground thermal coal mine project will most likely not go ahead due to "international market factors".

The proposed $7 billion mega-mine in the Galilee Basin was tipped to create thousands of jobs within Central Queensland and generate billions of dollars in royalties.

The ABC reported the company had terminated its application for its mining lease without explanation. 

The Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy confirmed to the ABC the project was "officially abandoned" in March. 

Conditional approvals for the project were granted by the Coordinator General in November last year. 

LTGA spokesperson Carmel Flint claimed there was a decline in thermal coal markets globally, which could be a contributing factor in the decision.

"What's clear is that workers in Central Queensland and other coal mining areas need options for long term, steady employment, that isn't subject to the boom and bust cycle of the coal market," Ms Flint said.

"Mining companies come and go, but Queensland needs long-term jobs in agriculture and renewable energy that can be relied on.

"We are witnessing a decline in thermal coal markets globally, and Australia is already feeling the impacts of this."

Macmines Austasia has been contacted for comment. 

More to come. 

