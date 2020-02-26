Gallen hits back over Foran salary gripe

Sharks legend Paul Gallen has hit back at Bulldogs coach Dean Pay, after he suggested the NRL needs to do more in terms of salary cap relief for injured representative stars.

The Bulldogs will be without big money five-eighth Kieran Foran for 2020 after he suffered a shoulder injury during a Test match for New Zealand last year.

The Bulldogs also lost Chris Smith to an ACL injury during last weekend's All Stars clash.

Canterbury received $350,000 in salary cap relief for Foran but Pay believes it is not enough to cover for the loss of the $1 million plus star.

"No, I don't," Pay told The Daily Telegraph when asked if the Foran amount was sufficient.

"We pay them, we prepare them to go and play in the rep teams. They get hurt and we are the ones who get left in the lurch.

"How in the hell can we buy a like-for-like with Kieran Foran?

"When you get rep players and they are playing for New Zealand or Australia, they are not on $350,000."

However Gallen took exception to Pay's comments and believes that injuries are inevitable in a contact sport.

"It's a hard one when they get injured in games like that (All Stars)," Gallen told WWOS radio.

"I have to say, I disagree. Every club wants rep players in their club.

"They all want to buy representative players, they want representative players there to help the culture of the place, but also because they're the best players.

"When you buy those players, you know they will be playing for Queensland, NSW, Australia, New Zealand, whoever it may be.

"Injuries are part and parcel of the game, if you want to buy those players and they get injured playing rep footy, I just think it's bad luck."

Kieran Foran suffered a long-term shoulder injury playing for the Kiwis.

Gallen believes the onus is on the clubs to not overextend themselves on one or two players to minimise the damage when a star player goes down.

"The key to it is, not paying too much money for those players, Gallen said.

"Not paying overs to get those players to your club and making sure those players want to be at the club for the right reasons.

"Therefore, you don't have to pay too much money for them, therefore the backup that comes in, can do the job probably not as good, but can certainly fill the space."