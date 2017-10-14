GALLERY: 200+ Sugar City Classic pics

28°
Elliot McLeod, 13, was one of over 270 riders who took to BMX Tracks across the Mackay region at the weekend for the 2017 Sugar City Classic.
BMX Riders and Bikes of all shapes and sizes have taken to local BMX tracks as the Sugar City Classic takes over the town this weekend.

Over 270 riders from across the state have registered for the event which kicked off in Walkerston last night.

Racers today shifted their focus to the Mackay Pioneer BMX Club with infants to masters taking to the track.

Carl Leeson from Walkerston BMX Club said the event had proved successful so far with no major incidents.

"All in all last night was a good event,” Leeson said

"It was pretty good racing but it will get even closer as the finals get closer.”

Racers in most divisions will compete in 10 races across the weekend aiming to qualify for the finals in Sarina tomorrow.

Leeson said riders have travelled from as far as Brisbane and Cairns for the event with high registrations a good result for race organisers.

Racing tomorrow starts from 9.30am at Sarina BMX track.

