GALLERY: 216 pics from Gympie's first MX Nationals

MOTORCROSS: It was the perfect day at the MX Farm Queensland track at Curra as round 6 Pirelli Mx Nationals roared into town on Sunday.

This was the first time Gympie had hosted the event and about 5000 people watched on as the riders took to the track for the first time.

MX Farm Queensland owner Mark Bishop could not have been prouder when the first motorbike touched the track.

"It definitely was emotional I had a tear in my eye. It is just a big accumulation and a lot of hard work," he said.

"The people just keep coming through the gate, it has been massive today. We have probably close to 5000 people.

"The racing has been so good and we have had some really good feedback on the track."

With four rounds left of racing, Bishop hopes his track stands out from the other venues.

"I have got my fingers crossed that I get track of the series for the nationals," he said.

"I did want that to start with. Kevin (Williams, MX Nationals promoter) did tell me today that I am ticking all the boxes.

"It was a very good debut."

MX Farm Queensland have a contract to host this event for the next three years and Bishop said he already has plans as to what changes to make.

"I have a lot of ideas, especially with the watering system and maybe change a couple of jumps to make it a bit more special," he said.

"I don't want to stall and just make it a one hit wonder sort of thing, I want to do it really well."

Atherton rider Todd Waters got the podium for the two MX1Thor races and sits in third place for the title.

Waters has been riding for about 23-years and turned pro when he was 16-years old and he said it was great to have another addition to the schedule.

"It is new on the calendar, they are going to have a rider park, it makes sense to have a nationals first and generate some interest," he said.

"I think it's great, beautiful layout and facility. Overall we are having a ball."

The track had the perfect combination for fast racing - dry and a bit rough.

"It is super fast and because it is dry it is not really roughening up and it is making for some fast racing," Waters said.

"It is making it difficult to try and make an edge on everyone. It is not so technical today but it is good fun. It has some fun jumps."