GALLERY: Airshow reaches new heights

EYES UP: Whitsunday cadets Tyrone Land, 15, Tiana Brown, 13, Zante Sloane, 15, and Jayden Walton, 15, on board to help at the 2019 Air BP Airlie Beach Airshow last Saturday.

EYES UP: Whitsunday cadets Tyrone Land, 15, Tiana Brown, 13, Zante Sloane, 15, and Jayden Walton, 15, on board to help at the 2019 Air BP Airlie Beach Airshow last Saturday. Shannen McDonald

IT WAS a gravity-defying and history-making spectacle that doubled as a showcase for the stunning Whitsundays.

The 2019 Airshow proved to be a soaring success once again, attracting interesting aircraft and a crowd more than 1500-strong.

Scenic fights bundled with sea rafting deals meant the event, which attracted 1400 fly-in aircraft, doubled as promotion of Airlie Beach and the surrounding islands.

Whitsunday Airport manager Lee Holloway said the gathering of aircraft and aviation enthusiasts was a standout on the Whitsundays event's calendar.

"For us as an airport, to have that many aircraft in one spot was really amazing,” Ms Lee said.

"We had the largest gathering of sea planes in Australia since World War II, and combining that with people flying in from everywhere around Australia, the event was a huge success.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

The show flaunted a notable collection of aircraft including Paul Bennet with his Grumman Avenger, the Wolf Pitts and chopper Eagle One Huey.

Beyond the aviation thrills that could be witnessed from the ground, those lucky enough to get some time in the air were able to experience why the Airshow is a must-see.

"It's so beautiful here with all the islands, you can land wherever you want,” Ms Lee said.

"The Whitsundays is a stunning area for aviation - you can't explain it to people, you have to get them here to see.”

The Australian Air Force Cadets Whitsunday 110 Squadron were on board for the day, their passion for aviation preparing them well.

Cadets Commanding Officer Michelle Brayford said their training enabled them to help manoeuvre aircraft and be a source of information for the visiting crowd.

"They don't often get the opportunity to see so many aircraft and to talk to pilots themselves about all the facts involved in flying,” she said.

"The day was a really good learning experience for them, particularly in leadership as they used their knowledge to help the event be a success.”