All the action from the bull riding at the Bowen Rodeo by the Reef event 2020.

BOWEN and the surrounding regions came out in full force on Saturday night for the second ever Rodeo by the Reef event.

The riders turned it on in front of the huge crowd, and so did the fans themselves as they cheered for their favourite.

Take a peek at some of our favourite shots from the event below.