Campbell Cross, Neil Cross, Colleen Cross and Logan Cross glam up for a family night out at the Whitsunday Ronald McDonald House Charity James Bond Gala held at Northerlies.
Gallery: All the guns and glam of the James Bond Gala

Shannen McDonald
20th Oct 2019 6:00 AM
The Whitsundays finest flocked to Northerlies for a night of James Bond inspired fun and generous donating towards a good cause.

More than 200 people attended the fifth annual Whitsunday Ronald McDonald House Charity James Bond Gala held at Northerlies.

The night aimed to raise $30,000 to go towards the Ronald McDonald House in Townsville which serves the Whitsunday and Mackay region.

So far the Gala has donated more than $60,000 to the children's charity.

In true 007 style, did you get snapped while enjoying the night of cocktails, glam and guns?

Check out the gallery below.

 

