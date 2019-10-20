Gallery: All the guns and glam of the James Bond Gala
The Whitsundays finest flocked to Northerlies for a night of James Bond inspired fun and generous donating towards a good cause.
More than 200 people attended the fifth annual Whitsunday Ronald McDonald House Charity James Bond Gala held at Northerlies.
The night aimed to raise $30,000 to go towards the Ronald McDonald House in Townsville which serves the Whitsunday and Mackay region.
So far the Gala has donated more than $60,000 to the children's charity.
In true 007 style, did you get snapped while enjoying the night of cocktails, glam and guns?
Check out the gallery below.