Australia Day celebrations around the Whitsundays. Pictures: Elyse Wurm. Photo in bottom left corner taken by Leandra Mollica.
Local Faces

GALLERY: Aussie Day festivities draw crowds in Whitsundays

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
28th Jan 2021 12:39 PM
From awards presentations to sailing and citizenship ceremonies, Australia Day celebrations took a range of different forms around the Whitsundays.

The sailing season was officially opened on Australia Day with a blessing of the fleet and a

sail past at the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

Residents also enjoyed an Australia Day Family Fun Day at the club, with more than 40 families taking to the water to try their hand at sailing.

SES couple side-by-side in emergencies and on awards podium

FULL LIST: Whitsunday Australia Day award winners unveiled

‘You’re in!’ New Aussies take pledge at special ceremony

Australia Day Awards Presentations were also held in Collinsville, Airlie Beach and Bowen to recognise the region’s top citizens.

For 37 residents, the day was a chance to be officially welcomed as Australian citizens through ceremonies in Bowen and Airlie Beach.

Check out the photos from Australia Day in the Whitsundays:

