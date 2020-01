EXCITED chatter echoed across the region today as many children prepared for their very first day of school.

Among them were 16 kids headed to C&K Whitsunday Community Kindergarten in Cannonvale.

With playdough, glitter and paint aplenty, they had big dreams for what the future would hold at the end of their schooling career.

Take a look at what our newest kindergarten students want to be when they grow up.