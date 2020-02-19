GALLERY: Cannonvale’s new captains raring to go

ENTHUSIASM was in the air when this year’s student leaders for Cannonvale State School received their badges today.

More than 30 students were given leadership positions and will be lead by their school captains TJ Petterson and Anzel Muller.

TJ said he had wanted to be a leader for a long time and hoped he could have a positive impact on the school during his time as captain.

“Ever since Grade 3 I’ve always wanted to be a school captain and be one of those people that stand up there and lead,” he said.

“I wanted to inspire others to do great things and I want Cannonvale State School to be the best school.

“I hope to inspire others to step up if they are being bullied or need help and I want people to be happy with themselves as well.”

Anzel also said being a leader was very important to her.

“(Being school captain) means leadership and following important traits like kindness to others and standing up and not doing it for popularity,” she said.

“This year I want everyone to have more friends because I know there’s a lot of people playing by themselves in this school but I think this year I can make an improvement by helping others join into games and play on the oval and get outside more.”