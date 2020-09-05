Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
John Jochheim and Peter Kerr (6) from at the Don River Dash.
John Jochheim and Peter Kerr (6) from at the Don River Dash.
Motor Sports

GALLERY: Don River Dash draws crowds from across state

Laura Thomas
5th Sep 2020 2:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE second annual Don River Dash kicked off this morning with rev heads flocking from across the state to catch a glimpse of the action.

The day started with car races and was rounded out this afternoon as the bikes took to the track.

Despite coronavirus travel restrictions, the event is expected draw 75 cars and 150 bikes over the two days of racing.

For information on tomorrow’s racing, click here.

Take a look at all the action trackside from today’s racing.

Photos
View Gallery
bowen racing don river dash
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concerns Airlie Beach headed for Venice-style rental market

        Premium Content Concerns Airlie Beach headed for Venice-style rental market

        Property Property experts examine how short term accommodation rentals could impact the housing market.

        Bowen mum jailed but claims meth found not hers

        Premium Content Bowen mum jailed but claims meth found not hers

        Crime She will spend the next few weeks in jail after committing crimes just days after...

        FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Property Find out what prices are doing in your suburb

        Clinic on bay island as COVID case confirmed

        Premium Content Clinic on bay island as COVID case confirmed

        Health COVID-19: One new case as Qld cluster grows

        • 5th Sep 2020 1:39 PM