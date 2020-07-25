Menu
Manager of Mantra Boathouse Kelli Medford and Airlie Beach Festival of Music founder Gavin Butlin at Tunes in the Marina.
Whats On

GALLERY: Music lovers kick back at inaugural ferry festival

Laura Thomas
25th Jul 2020 3:11 PM
MUSIC echoed across Port of Airlie today as Whitsunday residents kicked back for the region's first festival in months.

The inaugural Tunes in the Marina, and what organiser Gavin Butlin believed to be the first festival in the world to be presented off the back of a ferry, kicked off this morning.

The festival was a creative solution to coronavirus restrictions where seven acts took to the stage on the back of a Cruise Whitsundays ferry stationed in Port of Airlie.

Music lovers turned out in force to enjoy live music as well as food and drinks from La Marina.

 

Mr Butlin said he was blown away by the community's support for the event, making this a bittersweet week following the cancellation of the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

"It's great, the weather's perfect and all the musos have been on track so it's going to plan," he said.

"No one's heard any live music for four, five months now so everyone's just been itching to get out and have a good time."

Several festivalgoers were also stationed on the balconies of Mantra Boathouse Apartments for a view over the ferry and across the marina.

 

Musicians performed from the back of a Cruise Whitsundays boat.
Mantra Boathouse manager Kelli Medford said she could not have wished for a better day.

"The vision I had in my head four months ago and what happened today is almost identical down to the weather," she said.

"There was a lot of sleepless nights before (and) what ifs.

"I'm so proud that people get to experience live music again, it's so important."

"A lot of people showed up today who didn't even realise it was on a boat.

"They didn't care, they just wanted to listen to live music."

Both Mr Butlin and Ms Medford said they would explore hosting more events over the coming months that would allow people to enjoy music despite restrictions. 

Whitsunday Times

