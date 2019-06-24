GALLERY: Ocean Rafting's Fly and Raft birthday bash

WHAT a whirlwind week it's been for local tourism operator, Ocean Rafting.

After being recognised as one of the top 10 tourism experiences in Australia, the business also celebrated one year since it launched its Fly and Raft package.

It's also been a year since the company's sales captain Nathan Fleming was diagnosed with the rare osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

At Thursday's celebrations, Mr Fleming announced he was now cancer-free to the crowd of almost 200 cheering people.

Held at Ocean Rafting's flight base at Whitsunday Airport/Whitsunday Aviation Village Estate, guests gathered to celebrate the milestone with live music, and a surprise show from a Yak52, a Soviet Air Force Training aeroplane, operated by CQ Adventure Flights.

Ocean Rafting owners Peter and Jan Claxton said they were proud to be able to offer guests some of the best views in the region, both on and off the water.

Mrs Claxton said the team were grateful for the support from the local community.

"Collaborating with our aviation partners in providing the most accessible flights at the closest airport to Airlie Beach, means both our Fly and Raft package and stand-alone scenic flights have proven to be the perfect extension to our existing tours,” she said.

The Fly and Raft package starts by taking to the air, offering a 60-minute scenic flight that includes sweeping vistas of the 74 islands in the Whitsunday Archipelago and iconic landmarks like Heart Reef, Whitehaven Beach and the swirling lands of Hill Inlet's beaches.

The flight is followed by an ocean rafting adventure, allowing guests to experience first-hand the pristine sands of Whitehaven Beaches, and the view from Hill Inlet Lookout as well as secret snorkelling locations.

Mr Claxton said the continued growth of the company indicated it was time to diversify the product offering.

"With the background in aviation we have from originally owning a seaplane company in South Africa to piloting seaplanes for Air Whitsunday, it feels like we have come full circle and it's a natural progression in offering this product under the Ocean Rafting brand,” he said.

Whitsunday Airport owner Ross Armstrong said the Whitsunday Airport was one of Airlie Beach's best kept secrets, right on the front doorstep of town.

"We're a friendly little airport here and everyone can get up close and personal with we have to offer,” he said.

Mr Armstrong said he was excited to celebrate the Fly and Raft package with the Ocean Rafting crew.

"Collaborating with them and sharing their enthusiasm for tourism - we're very supportive of their endeavours to provide a truly memorable experience for visitors to the Whitsundays,” he said.