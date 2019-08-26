Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Perfect day to cruise
Community

GALLERY: Personal touch to Cruise for Cancer

Peter Hardwick
by
26th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HER first Cruise for Cancer ride was 17 years in the making for Sally Bothwick.

Mrs Bothwick lost her husband Rick to cancer 17 years ago and it had been her husband's wish to take her on a Harley Davidson ride.

"When he got sick we went on a holiday to the Gold Coast and he found a brochure about Harley Davidson rides," she explained.

"We had two small children at the time and I couldn't go without him and he was too sick to go so we didn't.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"This is actually the fulfilment of my husband's wish 17 years later.

"I would like to say a heartfelt thanks to my sponsor (E and E Waste), I wouldn't be doing this on my own."

Mrs Bothwick rode pillion passenger on the back of Rob McGrigor's 2011 Heritage Softail Harley Davidson for the 205km ride from Queens Park to Ma Mar Creek, back up the Range to Southbrook, returning to Toowoomba via the western end of the new Toowoomba Bypass.

Sponsored by The Rotary Club of Toowoomba City and the Darling Downs Harley Owners Group (HOGS), the ride has raised almost $300,000 since its inception with all proceeds going to the Cancer Council of Queensland and, more specifically, the Olive McMahon Lodge in Toowoomba.

cruise for cancer
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Jail for car thief is 'looming'

    premium_icon Jail for car thief is 'looming'

    Crime Man too lazy to walk home from a night out, takes someone else car after attempting to get into another before hand.

    Bowen's newest mural now completed

    premium_icon Bowen's newest mural now completed

    News After five weeks of work Bowen has a new mural to enjoy.

    Sportspark plan goes back to the drawing board

    premium_icon Sportspark plan goes back to the drawing board

    Community Current development plans will not get the go-ahead.

    Art talent on show at exhibition

    premium_icon Art talent on show at exhibition

    Whats On Local artists show off their paintings and wood carvings.