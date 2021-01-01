Menu
Petrus Eunke (12) and Marcius Bisbo (back) with Eva (7) and Christian Dunker and Suzan Isleb came prepared to New Year's celebrations in Airlie Beach. Picture: Laura Thomas
GALLERY: Revellers brave wet weather to bid 2020 farewell

Laura Thomas
1st Jan 2021 10:10 AM
A late downpour did little to discourage partygoers in Airlie Beach as they geared up to farewell 2020.

Residents and tourists came out in droves with crowds gathered on the foreshore to watch the fireworks.

It was then that the heavens opened and revellers sought shelter, waiting anxiously for the skies to clear.

However, one of the most tumultuous years to date finally delivered some good with clouds parting just in time for the display.

 

