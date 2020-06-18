Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

GALLERY: Show goes on at St Catherine’s

Laura Thomas
18th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE may not have been rollercoasters or bumper cars, but the St Catherine’s Catholic College No-Show Show Day was a roaring success among staff and students.

In light of the Show Whitsunday cancellation, students from Prep to Year 6 at St Catherine’s had a chance to experience all the best parts of the show in their own school hall.

Students tried their luck at all the classic show games including the coin toss and bowling over stacked cups.

Aspiring chefs also showed off their skills with baking and cake decorating while pint-sized gardeners displayed some of their home-grown produce.

Photos
View Gallery

Among students who’s culinary prowess was on show was Year 2 student Gracie Laguna who made a cake she said only took her five minutes.

“I like doing the baking and making and putting everything on the cake,” she said.

Grace said the show was “very fun” and her favourite game was the hula hoop competition.

St Catherine’s Catholic College principal Luke Thomson said it was great to see the students embrace the show.

“For our community especially, COVID-19 and restrictions prevented us from doing the community activities we pride ourselves on,” he said.

“This has been a nice opportunity to do something.”

No show would be complete without show bags, which the students received at the end of the day, and a lunch of dagwood dogs and fairy floss.

photo gallery show cancelled show day show whitsunday st catherine's catholic college st catherine's proserpine
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Sadly missed’: Independent readers farewell print edition

        premium_icon ’Sadly missed’: Independent readers farewell print edition

        News Having been devoted readers for 58 years, the De Luca’s say the community will miss out on an important ‘historic document’.

        WARM WELCOME: Island set to open doors within months

        premium_icon WARM WELCOME: Island set to open doors within months

        News Another of the famous Whitsunday islands is preparing to welcome guests after...

        WATCH: Police raid rural property, seize drugs, gun

        premium_icon WATCH: Police raid rural property, seize drugs, gun

        Crime Seven people face more than 100 charges

        Operators have been ‘completely and utterly ignored’

        premium_icon Operators have been ‘completely and utterly ignored’

        News The owner of an Airlie Beach marina has called for support for berthing fees like...