GALLERY: Success in pool puts region on the map

SWIMMING has put Cannonvale on the map as young champions from the region continue to see success in the pool.

The Airlie Beach short course transition meet kicked off today with more than 210 swimmers from 11 clubs set to compete.

The two-day event is being hosted by the Cannonvale Cannons who saw recent success in the North Queensland Championships and are hoping to bring home more medals this weekend.

President of the Cannonvale Cannons Raylene Rasmussen said the increased number of swimmers in meet would help drive swimmers from regional clubs to achieve personal bests.

“There’s more (swimmers) than we anticipated, I think last year we had about 120 swimmers,” she said.

“And we’re not just catering for those top swimmers, because at the end of the day all we want to promote is personal bests and competing for your best time.

“We’re all about training kids for their own goals and helping them to achieve their own goals.”

Teams from as far as Mackay and Townsville attended the event along with others from closer to home such as Bowen and Collinsville.

The Cannonvale Cannons are coming off the back of a successful year after achieving high rankings in many of their meets last year.

At the Australian Age Championships in Adelaide the club was named the best in the state for that meet based off the success of young gun Mikhalia Flint.

Ms Rasmussen said it was great for the club, and the region, to get exposure through successful swimmers.

“Considering Townsville clubs are quite strong, and you’ve got Mackay clubs that are really strong, to be rated in the top is outstanding,” she said.

“When Mikhalia Flint went to Adelaide and we got the top Queensland club at Nationals, they announced it on the microphone and people didn’t know where Cannonvale was.”

The Cannonvale Cannons were also ranked 39th in the state out of 288 clubs during the 2019 McDonald’s Queensland Championships in Brisbane.

The success of the club has meant that many of their champion swimmers have chosen to stay in the region rather than move to clubs in metropolitan centres.

Ms Rasmussen hoped this year would bring even more success to the club and prove the region can make a splash in any pool.

“It’s pretty neat that these kids that are in these top sports are saying they don’t need to go to bigger places,” she said.