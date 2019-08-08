GALLERY: The best CQ MX riders are from Gladstone

MOTORSPORT: A number of Gladstone riders have had successful campaigns at the Central Queensland MotoX Series which finished in Mackay.

Kirra-Lee Baxter finished top in CQ in the Open Women category and her Gladstone Dirtriders Club team-mate David Lockwood topped the list in the Clubman Lites category.

"I stayed consistent, improved, stayed on and kept trying," Baxter said when asked what the secrets to her success were.

She finished second in Mackay, a race in which her main rival Nicole Kenny returned to the track. "The Mackay track was great and technical, however Benaraby has bigger jumps which makes it fun," Baxter said.

She is already setting her sights for 2020 and will compete in local club days and train for next year.

Lockwood had made an immediate impact in his first year in the senior category. He rode in the Junior Lites class last year. "As my first full year as a senior, I stayed consistent throughout all the rounds of racing to get on the top step," Lockwood said.

"Next year will see me advance into Senior Lites to compete against the B class 250s."

Lockwood said he enjoyed riding on the Benaraby and Biloela tracks. Steve Nelson said good starts in the Veterans Class was the main reason he finished second in that category.

It all began when he was an apprentice back in the 1990s.

"I have been racing since my apprenticeship days about 20 years ago," Nelson said. "I have always loved motorbikes, so when I started working, I could finally afford to start racing."

Nelson said racing in the Finke Desert race in 2015 was definitely one of his highlights. Chris Butler was another who finished runner-up in the Clubman Open class. "I had a really good year and only missed two races one day due to my wife and I having our second child," he said.

"Other than that, I completed all races and finished the series off in second due to my consistency." Darci Whalley rounded out the placings in the Mini Lites 9 to under-12 class and that will give her lots of confidence for an event next month.

"I will be heading down to the Australian Junior Motocross Championship in Adelaide in September," she said.

"I will be competing in the 85cc 12-U15 year female class."

Ryan Scarborough finished fourth in CQ in the Two-Stroke category and was also awarded the Most Improved gong

"My mentors would have been my mum and dad always telling me not to give up and to always try my hardest," he said.

"My trainer Daniel Boyce had always helped me and gave me pointers."

THE OTHER RIDERS



Isaac Neilsen - 8th: 65cc 10-U12



Kam Watson - 4th: Senior Lites and Most Improved Senior Rider



Jaydon Purdy - 5th: Senior Lites

