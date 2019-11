Amy Shape, Jo McGregor, Bri Schulz, L'Reen Wynne-Jones, Bonne Harrison, Mel Johnson and Monica Aalbersberg glam up for a day celebrating the Melbourne Cup at Northerlies.

Amy Shape, Jo McGregor, Bri Schulz, L'Reen Wynne-Jones, Bonne Harrison, Mel Johnson and Monica Aalbersberg glam up for a day celebrating the Melbourne Cup at Northerlies. Shannen McDonald

The Whitsundays have turned it on for this year's Melbourne Cup Day, with celebrations held across Airlie Beach, Jubilee Pocket and Cannonvale.

Impressive head wear, champagne and plenty of race day entertainment filled some of the Whitsundays favourite venues including Northerlies, Jubilee Tavern, the Reef Gateway Hotel and Sorrento.

Check out all the race day action in our gallery below.