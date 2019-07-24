Menu
SUCCESS: US Colonel Jeffrey Gottlieb said that the Bowen training exercise has been a great success.
People and Places

GALLERY: Up close and personal with Bowen's beach landing

by Jordan Gilliland
24th Jul 2019 5:10 AM
KINGS Beach in Bowen looked like a scene from a blockbuster movie on Monday.

More than 900 troops, tens of military vehicles and helicopter air support descended on Bowen, as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2019, as they fought an 'unknown militia force' in the town.

About 120 Australian soldiers were involved in the training exercise, with the rest of the 900 made up of the United States and Japanese defence force, and a United Kingdom squad of about 40 people.

