GALLERY: Up close and personal with Bowen's beach landing

SUCCESS: US Colonel Jeffrey Gottlieb said that the Bowen training exercise has been a great success. Jordan Gilliland

KINGS Beach in Bowen looked like a scene from a blockbuster movie on Monday.

More than 900 troops, tens of military vehicles and helicopter air support descended on Bowen, as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2019, as they fought an 'unknown militia force' in the town.

About 120 Australian soldiers were involved in the training exercise, with the rest of the 900 made up of the United States and Japanese defence force, and a United Kingdom squad of about 40 people.

