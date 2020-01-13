Menu
The Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam crew claimed line honours in the fourth leg of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. Picture: Laura Thomas
News

GALLERY: Warm Whitsundays welcome for Clipper crews

Laura Thomas
13th Jan 2020 9:54 AM
THE community welcomed crews from the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race at the Airlie Beach foreshore last night.

The welcome was the first event in the week-long celebration to celebrate crews who arrived in the Whitsundays after the fourth leg of their circumnavigation.

In his welcome speech, Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox welcomed crews and encouraged them to enjoy the region’s nature, hospitality and nightlife.

“I know you fought some precarious seas and have tackled some ordinary weather, but hopefully we’ll turn the weather around for you here and you can have some great down time over the next few days,” he said.

“We hope you enjoy the Whitsundays as much as we do and we invite you to come back, I know you’re only here for a few days, but come back, bring your family and friends because you’ll always be welcome.”

The Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam crew took out line honours in the All Australian leg of the race after they arrived on Friday evening.

Seven of the crews arrived in time for the welcome event as the remaining four battled tough conditions and arrived into the Whitsundays early this morning.

Over the coming week, the community have the chance to meet crew and explore the yachts alongside the Rodeo by the Reef and Little Ripper Clipper race.

For a full list of events, click here.

Whitsunday Times

